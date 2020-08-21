WHITERIVER — Edgar J. Perry, a proud member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, created the first Apache dictionary.
He taught his beloved Apache language to his own people and to others around the world. There is no word in Apache for goodbye and when Apaches part they say, “Ánágodziih doleel,” which in English means, “See you later.” Perry had been telling his family he was ready to go and he took his final trip on Aug. 12 at 5:55 a.m. in Mesa, surrounded by family, who no doubt said, “See you later.”
A devout Christian, who always encouraged everyone to be nice to others if they wanted others to be nice to them, Perry was a true ambassador of the Tribe. His friend Eric Kramer stated, “Edgar was known by people all over the world. He had more friends in Germany than most of us have in our own hometown.”
Perry was married to the late Corrine Burnett Perry for over 25 years and they raised five daughters, Evangeline Warwick, Angeline Hoffman, Deborah Perry, Paula Perry and Elizabeth Perry who recently died.
Family was important to Perry.
Evangeline said, “He had an opportunity to be part of the Opera but he said ‘No, I have to be with my family; I have a family to take care of.’ He also had an opportunity to play in the major leagues. He lettered in four sports in high school.”
As noted in the Tribe’s Aug. 17 Proclamation, “Mr. Perry distinguished himself with his many talents, including as a historian, anthropologist, story-teller, artist, singer, writer, scholar, linguist, preservationist, and teacher.”
Perry was a founding member and director of Nohwike’ Bagowa, the Tribe’s Culture Center and Museum.
His daughter Paula, whom he lived with the last several years of his life said, “He always told us to think positive. Kind of how we were raised, education. He was trying to get an education. It was the Baptists that helped him. He went to Grand Canyon, (to) Kentucky, Wayland Baptist University — two or three years in Texas, Dulcey, N.M. Jicarilla Apache Reservation and stayed for a year helping missionaries there because they (mother and father) wanted to be missionaries. He finally came back home to Arizona.”
When the family returned to Arizona, Evangeline and Paula believe it was the Baptists who gave their family the two-acre lot which is across the street from the Tribe at Yucca Flats in Whiteriver, and built a frame house. Evangeline said they worked on the house for years but it never got finished and they finally bought a mobile home. Evangeline lives in that home today.
Evangeline, Paula and Angeline said they had many fond memories of life on the road with their parents and at the home in Yucca Flats.
Paula said she keeps forgetting how important Edgar Perry was. She said, “He was just my Dad.”
Their father rubbed shoulders and had the respect of many important people. When Kareem Abdul Jabbar came to Whiteriver, he was befriended by Perry and was invited to the Perry home. Paula said they were told not to ask questions and to respect that Jabbar was a private person. Of course, they complied. It was normal for their dad to associate with many who were deemed important.
Angeline said, “For myself, I see him as a Godly man. From the time we were born we were raised in the Baptist Church, the Christian way. When we were young we went to church. Our parents were married in the Baptist church. We went to Sunday school and preaching. In Kentucky we would play down by the River with the Hillbillies and they asked us if we lived in a teepee. And, do you have bows and arrows? We came back to Arizona talking like hillbillies.”
Angeline said, “He was a role model to me in every way. He loved our mother. We saw them go to college. We saw them go to school and it was ingrained in us. If we wanted more we had to get good grades. Thank God they were strict on us. He said if you go back to school come to the reservation and serve your people.”
Evangeline said, “As a family we did not have radio. We would go on trips and all of us would be singing in the car. We would sing the songs he loved ... Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Johnny Mathis, Bing Crosby and at night in the trailer we had a stereo and he would stack the records and when we went to bed we would hear all these albums, different singers — the Rat Pack, Sammy Davis Jr. We went to sleep listening to them and at Christmas it was Burl Ives. It was the music that we sang together and listened to.”
Regarding family, Angeline said, “Another thing, my mother’s parents were in Show Low and my dad’s parents in McNary. We lived in Whiteriver and every weekend we visited them.”
With nothing but girls in the family growing up, Paula said her dad would say, “If I would have had boys I would have died a long time ago, but my girls take care of me.”
Perry was scheduled to have cataract surgery in April but due to COVID-19, it was cancelled. Paula said he would say, “I want to see.”
Though he had seen much in his lifetime, he wanted to see more. He wanted to do more and yet, he had already done so much.
With the adjustments that had to be made for the funerals of their sister Elizabeth and their father due to COVID-19, Evangeline and Paula promise a real “summer shindig” for both of them next summer.
The Arizona Memory Project, a digital public library which has sought to preserve the State of Arizona’s rich history, has a three part series of the oral history of The Perry Family, contributed by the Pinetop-Lakeside Historical Museum. Joyce McBride was the interviewer and Perry, who can be heard in his own voice, proves worthy of his reputation as the consummate storyteller.
Tribal Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood stated, “What a remarkable man, who raised his family under humble circumstances, but each has their own success story, which is a tribute to their parents. The White Mountain Apache Tribe has lost a wisdom keeper, an elder and may the Heavens greet him and his journey to the spirit world be blessed. Ahi’yeh Edgar Perry for all you have done to help our people.”
