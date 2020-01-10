The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• Dec. 29 – Apache County deputies responded to a residence on County Road 3148 in Vernon reference assault. Michael Lever, 48, of Show Low, was later arrested for D/V assault and criminal damage. Lever was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Dec. 30 – Deputies contacted Brian Nelson at an undisclosed location in Round Valley reference a parole violation. Nelson, 64, of Springerville, was subsequently arrested for an outstanding felony warrant. Nelson was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Dec. 31 – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Concho. The driver of the vehicle, Charles Spencer, 40 of Concho, was subsequently arrested for possession of marijuana. Spencer was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Jan. 1 – Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 6011 in St. Johns reference assault. Robert Jackson, 46, of St. Johns, was arrested for assault and criminal damage. Jackson was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
— Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 3310 in Vernon reference D/V criminal damage. Anthony Valencia, 50, of Vernon, was arrested for domestic violence and criminal damage. Valencia was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Jan. 3 – Deputies responded to the Red Setter Lodge in Greer reference a report of disorderly conduct. Kyle Woods, 25, of Phoenix, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Woods was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
— Deputies responded to a residence on Highway 61 in Concho reference a Violation of a court order. John Jackson, 33, of Concho, was subsequently arrested for cruelty to animals, disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Jackson was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• No reported arrests
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• No reported arrests
