The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• August 5 – Apache County deputies responded to a residence on Emerald Lane in Springerville reference a burglary. Subsequently Kevin Anzinger, 18, of Eagar, was arrested for burglary, theft and felony criminal damage. Anzinger was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Aug. 10 – Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 6407 near St. Johns reference a criminal disturbance. Subsequently Alejandro Baduca, 25, of Tucson, was arrested for aggravated assault, possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Baduca was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• Aug. 7 – A deputy was dispatched to the Family Dollar in Sanders reference loitering. Daniel Williams 32, of Sanders, was subsequently arrested for an outstanding felony warrant out of Coconino County and possession of stolen property. Williams was transported and booked into the Apache County 6 Jail.
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• Aug. 8 – An Apache County Special Crimes Enforcement Team detective conducted a traffic stop on Coconino Street in Springerville. The driver of the vehicle, Patrick Malone, of Nutrioso, was arrested for possession dangerous drugs and dangerous drugs for sale. Malone was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.