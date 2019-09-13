The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• Sept. 2 – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 60 near Mile Post 370. The driver of the vehicle, Carlos Olivas, 29, of Albuquerque, New Mexico. was subsequently arrested for criminal speeding. Olivas was issued a criminal citation and released from the scene.
• Sept. 4 — Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 3125 in Vernon to investigate the report of a stolen vehicle. Thomas Souter, 57 of Apache Junction, and Patricia Stoddart, 58, of Apache Junction, were arrested for unlawful use of means of transportation. Stoddart was also arrested for an outstanding felony drug warrant out of Pinal County. Both Souter and Stoddart were transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Sept. 7 — Deputies responded to a residence on 7th West in St. Johns reference a violation of court order. Sheryl Hart, 47, of St. Johns was arrested for violating a court order. Hart was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
— Deputies responded to single vehicle collision on County Road 6040 near St. Johns. The driver of the vehicle, Travis Williams, 31, of Wickenburg, was subsequently arrested for aggravated DUI. Williams was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• Sept. 3 – Deputies responded to the White Mesa apartments in Sanders reference assault. Michael Parker, 39, of Sanders and Vera Begay, 31, of Sanders, were arrested for assault and disorderly conduct. Both Parker and Begay were transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• Sept. 4 — Apache County Special Crimes Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant at a residence on County Road 5050 in Concho. Thomas Blakeslee, 25, of Concho, was arrested for two outstanding warrants out of Apache County. Blakeslee was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
