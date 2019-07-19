The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• July 13 – Apache County deputies responded to a residence on County Road 3185 reference assault/domestic violence. Lawrence Wright, 42, of Vernon, was arrested for assault/domestic violence. Wright was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• July 8 — A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 191 at mile post 368 near Sanders. The driver of the vehicle, Wilfred Jones, 69, of Sanders, was arrested for DUI. Jones was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• July 10 – Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 7238 reference aggravated assault/domestic violence. Michael Sinatra, 74, of Sanders, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sinatra was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• No reported arrests
