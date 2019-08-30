The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• Aug. 18 – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Mile Post 360. The driver of the vehicle, Zebuelin Lee, 26, of St. Johns, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Lee was issued a criminal citation and released from the scene.
• Aug. 19 – A deputy responded to the Adult Probation Office in Springerville reference a probation violation. Gabriel Peralta, 29, of Springerville, was arrested on three felony probation violations. Peralta was transported to the Apache County Jail.
• Aug. 20 – Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 3077 in Vernon reference disorderly conduct. Craig Huffman, 49, of St. Johns, was arrested for disorderly conduct - domestic violence. Huffman was transported to the Apache County Jail. Misti Elan, 41, of St. Johns, was also arrested for disorderly conduct. Elan was issued a criminal citation and released form the scene.
— A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Mile Post 355. The driver of the vehicle, Brian McGuinn was subsequently arrested for extreme DUI. McGuinn was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Aug. 21 – Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 5050 in Concho reference an assault. Subsequently Craig Hanzi was arrested for aggravated assault and attempted murder. Hanzi was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Aug. 24 – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 60 near Mile Post 387. The driver of the vehicle, Maria Carrillo, 30, of Phoenix, was arrested for criminal speeding. Carrillo was issued a criminal citation and released from the scene.
— A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 61 near mile post 375. The driver of the vehicle, Jeffrey Malcolm, 28, of St. Johns, was subsequently arrested for an outstanding warrant out of California. Malcolm was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• August 24 – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road 8235 in Show Low Pines. The driver of the vehicle, Kim Hastert, 53, of Tucson, was arrested for DUI, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Hastert was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• Aug. 19 – Deputies responded to the White Mesa Apartments in Sanders reference disorderly conduct. John Jesus, 52, of Sanders, was arrested for disorderly conduct and domestic violence. Jesus was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• No reported arrests
