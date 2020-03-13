The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• March 3 – Apache County Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 5098 in Concho reference a report of an assault. Scott Shultz, 51, of Concho, was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct. Shultz was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
— Deputies responded to Highway 61 near milepost 356 in Vernon reference a report of domestic violence/assault. Joshua Calley, 38, of Lakeside, was arrested for D/V aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Calley was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• March 6 – Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 5059 in Concho where Mark Kelly, 61, of Concho, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Kelly was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• March 1 — Deputies responded to the Speedway Gas Station in Sanders reference the report of Loitering. Juan Sheard, 38, of Salinas, California, was subsequently arrested for possession of marijuana, trespassing, disorderly conduct and criminal littering. Sheard was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• No reported arrests.
