The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• Oct. 6 - Deputies responded to a residence located on Apache County Road 1006 in Greer, reference a Domestic Dispute. Jason Hatch, 49, of Greer, was arrested for assault/domestic violence. Hatch was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Oct. 7 – Deputies were dispatched to the Round Valley Justice Court reference an order of confinement. Daniel Dice, 38, of Eagar, was arrested on an order of confinement by the judge for failing to comply with alcohol screenings. Dice was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Oct. 10 – Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 8244 in Concho reference aggravated assault. Subsequently Michael Downing, 63 of Concho, was arrested for aggravated assault and resisting arrest. Downing was transported and booked onto the Apache County Jail.
• Oct. 11 – Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 3340 in Vernon reference assault. Subsequently Antonia Percy, 41 of Laveen, was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs, assault, and disorderly conduct. Percy was transported and booked onto into the Apache County Jail.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• Oct. 10 – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at mile post 333 in Chambers. The driver Sylvia Vanderbilt, 57 of Chinle, was arrested for criminal speed. Vanderbilt was issued a criminal citation and released from the scene.
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• No reported arrests
