The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• Dec. 1 – Apache County Deputies responded to a residence located on County Road 8054 in Show Low Pines, reference disorderly conduct. Kali Kitchen, 28, of Vaughn, Montana, was arrested for disorderly conduct and false reporting. Kitchen was issued a criminal citation and released from the scene.
• Dec. 2 – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 191 near Springerville. The driver Joshua Bradley, 36 of Sparks, Nevada, was arrested for reckless driving. Bradley was issued a criminal citation and released form the scene.
• Dec. 4 – Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 5098 in Concho, reference aggravated assault/domestic violence. Michael Howell, 37, of Concho, was subsequently arrested for aggravated assault/domestic violence. Howell was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Dec. 6 – Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 8600 in Hunt, reference aggravated assault. Subsequently, Genevieve Overstreet, 59, of Hunt, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Overstreet was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Dec. 7 – Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 5049 in Concho, reference disorderly conduct/domestic violence. Angelique Towell, 37, of St. Johns, was subsequently arrested for assault/domestic violence. Towell was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• Dec. 3 – A deputy was dispatched to the probation office in Chambers for a report of a male subject with a felony warrant. Eugene Nelson, 28, of Sanders, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant. Nelson was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• No reported arrests
