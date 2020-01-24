The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• Jan. 17 – Apache County Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 8625 reference a report of criminal trespassing. John Brandt, 52, of Show Low, was arrested for criminal trespassing and burglary. Brandt was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• Jan. 13 – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Sanders. The driver, Shawn Price, 34 of Wide Ruins, was subsequently arrested for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license. Price was issued a criminal citation and released from the scene.
• Jan. 14 – Deputies responded to Sanders Middle School reference an assault. Evelyn Avery, 64, of Houck, was later arrested for assault. Avery was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• No reported arrests
