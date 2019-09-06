The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• Aug. 25 – Apache County Deputies responded to single vehicle collision on County Road 8235 in Show Low Pines. Subsequently, William Infield Jr., 22, of Concho was arrested for DUI. Infield was transported to the Apache County Jail.
• Aug. 26 – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 61 near mile post 363. The driver of the vehicle, Larry Palmer was subsequently arrested for criminal speed. Palmer was issued a criminal citation and released from the scene.
• Aug. 30 – A traffic stop on Highway 60 near mile post 386 in Springerville led to the arrest of passenger of the vehicle, Sarai Gonzalez, 22, of Eagar, for an outstanding warrant out of Apache County. Gonzalez was transported to the Apache County Jail.
• Aug. 30 – Deputies responded to the Concho Elementary School reference child abuse. After an investigation, Hershel Neal, 45, of Concho, was arrested for child abuse and aggravated assault. Neal was later transported and booked into the Navajo County Substation Jail.
— Deputies responded to single vehicle collision on County Road 8235 in Show Low Pines. Subsequently, Ashley Hibbard, 36, of Concho, was arrested for driving with a suspended license and displaying a false license plate. Hibbard was issued a criminal citation and released form the scene.
• Aug. 31 – Deputies responded to single motorcycle collision on County Road 8032 in Show Low Pines. Subsequently, Garret Bonham, 28, of Bonham, Texas, was later issued a criminal citation for driving with a suspended license and displaying a false license plate.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• No reported arrests
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• No reported arrests
