The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• Oct. 21 – An Apache County Deputy contacted Hyrum Hancock outside the Circle K in Springerville reference a felony warrant. Subsequently, Hancock, 25, of Springerville was arrested for a felony warrant out of Apache County. Hancock was transported and booked onto the Apache County Jail.
• Oct. 26 – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 61 in Concho. The driver of the vehicle, Linda Jessop, 30, of Concho, was criminally cited and release for traveling 66 miles per hour in a posted 45 mile per hour residential zone.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• Nov. 2 – Deputies responded to the Speedway Gas Station in Sanders for a report of a male subject who had sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Subsequently, Anita Ben, 54, of Snowflake, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Ben was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• No reported arrests
