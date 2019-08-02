The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• July 21 – An Apache County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 61 near milepost 363 near Concho. The driver of the vehicle, Kevin Bobelu, 54, of Zuni, was criminally cited and release for traveling 88 miles per hour in a posted 65 mile per hour zone.
• July 26 – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 61 in Concho. The driver of the vehicle, Linda Jessop, 30, of Concho, was criminally cited and release for traveling 66 miles per hour in a posted 45 mile per hour residential zone.
• July 27 – A deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover on County Road 3187 in Vernon. The driver of the vehicle, Donald Dewitt, 51, of Vernon, was criminally cited and release for reckless driving, criminal damage and failure to stay at the scene of an accident.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• No reported arrests
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• No reported arrests
