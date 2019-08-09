The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• July 28 – An Apache County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Central in Eagar. The driver of the vehicle, Tanya Nevin, 41, of Eagar, was arrested for DUI. Nevin was, criminally cited and later released to a responsible third party.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• No reported arrests
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• July 30 – The Apache County Special Crimes Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at mile Post 338 near Sanders. The driver of the vehicle, Kevin Nelson, 29, of California, and passenger Shani Longabdallah, 23, of Los Angeles, California, were arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of narcotics for sale. Both Nelson and Longabdallah were transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
— The Apache County Special Crimes Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at mile Post 333 near Sanders. Both the driver of the vehicle, Joshua Davenport, 38, and passenger Michelle Davenport, 44, of Miami, Oklahoma, were arrested for possession of dangerous drugs and dangerous drugs for sale. Joshua and Michelle were transported and booked into the Apache County Jail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.