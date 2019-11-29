The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• Nov. 18 — Apache County Deputies responded to a residence located on Clubhouse Road in Concho, reference a report of assault. Michael Howell, 37, of Concho, was arrested for domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct. Howell was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• Nov. 21 – A deputy located Mikalia Smith at the Road Inn laundromat in Chambers. Mikalia Smith, 23, of Sanders, was subsequently arrested for an outstanding felony warrant. Smith was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• No reported arrests
