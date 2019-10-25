The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• Oct. 17 – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 60 at milepost 363 in Vernon. The driver of the vehicle, Emmanuel Esquibel, 34, of Algodenes, New Mexico, was subsequently arrested for DUI. Esquibel was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Oct. 18 – Apache County deputies responded to a residence on County Road 5052 in Concho reference disorderly conduct. Pablo Palacios, 46, of Concho, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Palacios was issued a criminal citation and released for the scene.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• Oct. 13 – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 191 at milepost 368 in Sanders. The driver of the vehicle, Evita Brown, 34 of Flagstaff, was subsequently arrested for DUI and criminal speed. Brown was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Oct. 19 – Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 7161 in Adamana reference an assault. Billy Boles, 36, of Adamana, was arrested for aggravated assault, criminal damage and cruelty to animals. Boles was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• No reported arrests
