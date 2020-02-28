The unincorporated areas
of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• February 16 – Apache
County Deputies responded to a residence located on County Road 8092 in Concho, reference a report of Domestic Violence. William Bender age 36 of Vernon, was later arrested for Domestic Violence, Aggravated Assault and Criminal Damage. Bender was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• February 17 – Apache
County Deputies responded to a residence located on County Road 8415 in Concho, reference a report of Aggravated Assault. John Hannar, age 59 of Concho, was subsequently arrested for a Weapons charge and Possession of Marijuana. Hannar was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• February 18 – A deputy
was dispatched to the Stanford Store in Show Low Pines in reference to an outstanding Warrant. William Bender age 36 of Vernon, was arrested for a Failure to Appear Warrant out of the St. Johns Justice Court. Bender was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• February 18 – Apache
County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on County Road 3106 in Vernon, reference a report of Aggravated Assault. Jimmy Gardner, age 46 of Vernon, was subsequently arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Gardner was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• February 22 – Apache
County Deputies responded to a 911 call on County Road 6138 near St. Johns, reference a report of Domestic Violence. Bryant Anyangwe age 29 of Continental Divide, New Mexico, was later arrested for Domestic Violence, Disorderly Conduct and Possession of Marijuana. Anyangwe was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• February 18 – A deputy
responded to the Adult Probation Office in Chambers reference an outstanding felony warrant. Neil Smith, age 34, of Sanders, was arrested and transported to the Apache County Jail.
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• No reported arrests
