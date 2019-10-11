The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• Sept. 29 – Apache County Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 5050 in Concho reference a domestic dispute. Michael Howell, 37, of Concho, was arrested for disorderly conduct/DV. Howell was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Oct. 4 – Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 8058 in Concho reference a domestic assault. Lewis Salada, 50, of Concho, was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct/DV. Salada was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• Oct. 4 – A deputy contacted Bill Footracer outside the Family Dollar Store in Sanders. Footracer, 72, of Sanders was subsequently arrested for an outstanding warrant. he was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• No reported arrests
