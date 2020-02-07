The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• Jan. 26 – An Apache County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 61 near milepost 370. The driver of the vehicle, Steven Petuck, 56, of Greenwich, Connecticut, was arrested for criminal speeding. Petuck was issued a criminal citation and released from the scene.
• Jan. 27 – Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 8014 in Concho reference a single vehicle accident. Subsequently Gabrielle McGlaughlin, 37, of Concho, was arrested for DUI and criminal damage. McGlaughlin was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
— A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 180 near milepost 390. The driver of the vehicle, Jimmie Navaho, 57, of Tuba City, was arrested for criminal speeding. Navaho was issued a criminal citation and released from the scene.
• Jan. 28 – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 60 near Vernon. The driver of the vehicle, Helen Brokaw, 72, of Eagar, was arrested for criminal speeding. Brokaw was issued a criminal citation and released from the scene.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• Jan. 31 – Deputies responded to a residence 2 miles north of Exit 339 off Interstate 40 reference the report of assault. Allen Parker, 63, of Sanders, was subsequently arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Puerco Justice Court. Parker was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• No reported arrests
