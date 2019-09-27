The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• Sept. 15 – Apache County Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 5050 in Concho to investigate the report of assault. Deborah Martin, 56, of Concho, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and criminal damage. Martin was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Sept. 17 – Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 4071 in Springerville to investigate the report of assault. Brett Burgen, 34, of Springerville, was arrested for domestic violence, aggravated assault and criminal damage. Burgen was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Sept. 19 – A deputy responded to a residence on County Road 3148 in Vernon reference an outstanding felony warrant. Karli Stone/Hussey, 33, of Vernon, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant out of Colorado. Stone/Hussey was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Sept. 21 – Deputies responded to Lymn Lake to investigate the report of a vehicle collision. Subsequently, Scott Parone, 31, of Payson, was arrested for aggravated DUI, aggravated assault and threatening and intimidating. Parone was later transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• Sept. 17 — Deputies responded to the Probation Office in Chambers reference a felony warrant. Justin Hardy, 29, of Ganado, was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Apache County. Hardy was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• No reported arrests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.