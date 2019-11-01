The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• Oct. 20 — An Apache County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 60 near mile post 378. The driver Craig Wylie, 30, of Pinetop, was cited and released for criminal speeding.
• Oct. 21 — Deputies responded to a residence located on County Road 5494 in Concho, reference a report of burglary and possible animal cruelty. Subsequently, Denise Blackwood, 45, of Concho, was arrested for several counts of felony animal cruelty. Blackwood was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail
• Oct. 26 – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 180 near mile post 388. The driver Winona Sombrero, 28, of Rocksprings, was cited and released for criminal speeding.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• No reported arrests
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• No reported arrests
