The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
• Jan. 5 – Apache County deputies responded to mile marker 319 on Highway 191 near St. Johns reference a D/V assault. Craig Smith, 47, of St. Johns, was arrested for D/V assault. Smith was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Jan. 6 – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 180 near St. Johns. The driver of the vehicle, Michael Sigala, 36 of Ventura California, was subsequently arrested for driving with a suspended/revoked out of state driver’s license. Sigala was issued a criminal citation and released from the scene.
• Jan. 7 – Deputies responded to the Vernon area to assist adult probation with a search. Subsequently, Joe Rodriguez, 43 of Emmett, Idaho, was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of marijuana. Rodriguez was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Patrol Districts III & IV
• Jan. 6 – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 191 near Ganado. The driver Ty Kerbs, 18, of Cortez Colorado, was subsequently arrested for possession of marijuana and criminal speed. Kerbs was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Jan. 9 – A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Dine’h Tah Blvd in Sanders. The driver Dallas Tabaha, 33, of Sanders, was arrested for DUI, open container and criminal speed. Tabaha was transported and booked into the Apache County Jail.
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
• No reported arrests
