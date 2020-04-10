The unincorporated areas of Vernon, Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso, Alpine, McNary (Patrol District I), Saint Johns, Witch Wells, Concho, Hunt, Show Low Pines (Patrol District II), Sanders and the Navajo Nation (Patrol District III & IV) are provided law enforcement services by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol Districts I & II
March 30 – Deputies responded to an address on County Road 8293 in Show Low Pines for a report of assault/domestic violence. Marie Lavista, age 63, of Concho, was arrested for assault/domestic violence. Both parties were separated and Lavista was issued a criminal citation and released from the scene.
March 31 – Deputies responded to an address on County Road 5054 in Concho for a report of disorderly conduct. Wanda Garcia, age 68, of Concho, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Garcia was issued a criminal citation and released from the scene.
Patrol Districts III & IV
No reported arrests.
Special Crimes Enforcement Team
No reported arrests.
