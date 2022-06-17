Residents in Apache and Navajo counties were affected by an internet outage last weekend, resulting in many White Mountain residents losing access to 911 and other web-based services.
The outage began around 3 p.m. Saturday with all services being restored around the same time Monday after nearly 48 hours.
Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse said in a telephone interview with the Independent that his office received a report of criminal damage around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The report was from a troubleshooter with one of the Frontier Communications companies who had gone out to investigate the problem, finding a fiber optic line issue near Old Woodruff Road.
Clouse reported that deputies found damage to the cable consistent with a shotgun blast. He explained that much of the utility line for the service runs underground, but is placed overhead when the geography makes overhead lines more practical. He said it is unknown if the outage was caused by the blast itself or sun damage caused by the newly exposed line. Clouse remarked that many residents in the area where the damage occurred own shotguns and remarked that in the remote area there are few witnesses and no cameras.
Frontier Communications is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who vandalized its equipment, according to a company news release. Frontier, which is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep for the lines, offered no other statement regarding its role in the outage.
As a result of the damage, countless businesses, both big and small, across the Mountain lost access to basic utilities, such as ATM machines, sales register pin pads and general banking services. It was reported that a hospice patient died because his caregiver was unable to reach emergency services quickly enough.
Not wanting to reveal his/her name or position, a manager at one of the largest businesses in Show Low spoke briefly to the Independent, simply stating, “As far as the losses for this weekend, because of the outage, we wouldn’t even know where to begin looking to see how low they go. I can’t even imagine what happened with the (small) businesses nearby. People were confused and upset, and it was really difficult to help anyone. We couldn’t get any answers either.”
St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey released a letter regarding the outage on Facebook at 5:09 p.m. on Monday, only two hours after all services were restored. In the letter, he addresses past instances of Frontier Communications’ outages and the ongoing battle the White Mountains have fought for better services, specifically more redundancy. It is unknown whether Spivey was aware of the deliberate nature of criminal damage that caused the outage.
Apache County Chief Deputy Sheriff Roscoe Herrera told the Independent that the outage certainly complicated law enforcement officers’ efforts, but with the help of the state 911 office did the best they could.
A basic Facebook search will yields tens of hundreds of user posts exclaiming their dissatisfaction with the company’s services and concern over what to do in the likely nature of another outage. “I feel like this happens every year, and every time it’s incredibly dangerous,” said a resident of Pinetop-Lakeside.
Spivey relayed similar sentiments. “This is not the first time it’s happened, and I’m not hesitant in anyway to say it won’t be the last. Frontier has consistently showed that the Mountain is not a priority to them, and they are in no rush to improve. We couldn’t do anything this weekend. We were entirely reactive as opposed to proactive, as I’m sure other police and fire departments were. We’re supposed to be professionals, but how can we be when we can just lose access to the things we use to do our jobs at any given time, with no notice?”
Frontier maintains the claim that the damage that caused the outage was entirely out of its control, but residents are further questioning what this incident may mean moving past this occurrence. New Jersey faced a similar situation over the same weekend as the White Mountains outage.
In an article released online, a journalist from New Jersey asked, “Ever feel we are sometimes too reliant on technology? We’ve gotten so used to technology always being there for us that society can come to a grinding halt when it fails.”
For larger communities, this may not seem as dire a situation as it would for smaller communities, like those on the Mountain.
This begs the uncomfortable questions for those county residents: What can be done the next time this occurs? What can be done to prevent it from happening again? What is being done now to protect the community?
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the NCSO at 928-536-7327. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.
