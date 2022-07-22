SPRINGERVILLE —Fire personnel from the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests continue to respond to the Water Canyon Fire, which is located just south of Eagar.

The lightning-caused fire was first observed on July 14, and a strategy of full suppression continues to be employed.

