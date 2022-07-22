NPC Friends and Family Hosts First, PDGA-Sanctioned Disc Golf Tournament A beautiful day of disc golf competition at the Four Seasons Disc Golf Course on Saturday, June 25, brought in over $2,500 for Northland Pioneer College Friends and Family scholarships for US military veteran students at NPC.
