The City of Show Low is accepting applications from citizens interested in serving on the Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission.
Applicants must be residents of the City of Show Low and registered to vote. The Commission deliberates and makes recommendations to the City Council on planning and zoning issues, including land use, growth and development, and zoning districts. Commissioners are appointed by the City Council and serve as volunteers.
Applications are available at Show Low City Hall, 180 N. 9th Street, or online at www.showlowaz.gov by clicking on the “News” tab. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30. Direct questions about the role of being a Commissioner to (928) 532-4041.
