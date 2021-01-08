The following meetings are scheduled in the community:
• Show Low City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at Show Low library/council chambers.
• Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission meetings at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 and Jan. 26 at Show Low library/council chambers.
• White Mountain Business Owner’s Roundtable Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at Pavilion at Torreon Country Club; 651 Torreon Loop. Lunch is $10. Guest speakers, networking and door prizes. RSVP to dnorth@northstarbusinesscenter.com
