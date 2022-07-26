Almost every Arizona county has become fatter over 10 years, finds study (county breakdown included).
Santa Cruz County has gained the most weight.
Greenlee County is the only one to have maintained the same obesity level.
Infographic included showing which states are the biggest losers (of lbs).
At the end of NBC’s first ‘The Biggest Loser’ season, the winning contestant had lost 122 pound (37% of his body weight). A study of contestants’ weight loss over a 6-year period after the show found that they had kept off 30% if their original bodyweight. Unfortunately, when it comes to America’s obesity crisis, life does not imitate reality TV. Warnings about America’s obesity epidemic are nothing new…
Statistics show that a sharp increase in obesity rates began in the 1980s, yet public health campaigns since have, it seems, not resulted in reductions in people’s waistlines. That is, according to a comprehensive study by BarBend.com, the world's leading strength training resource and news outlet, who identified obesity levels over the past 10 years in counties across The Grand Canyon State.
The analysis of data available by County Health Rankings compared each county’s rate of obesity in 2012 to newly released figures in 2022. The study found that of Arizona's 15 counties, Greenlee County had maintained the same level of obesity (0% change). Santa Cruz County, however, had the largest increase: its citizens were overall 15% more obese.
A closer look at the data…
The top 5 Arizona counties that have fared best over the past 10 years:
1) Greenlee: 0% more obese.
2) Coconino: 3% more obese.
3) Apache: 4% more obese.
4) Graham: 4% more obese.
5) Gila: 5% more obese.
The bottom 5 Arizona counties that have fared worst over the past 10 years:
11) La Paz: 7% more obese.
12) Maricopa: 7% more obese.
13) Yuma: 9% more obese.
14) Cochise: 10% more obese.
15) Santa Cruz: 15% more obese.
(Full breakdown of Arizona county rankings available here).
Infographic showing state obesity levels
A look at the national figures…
Overall, Arizona emerged in position #48 when it came to ranking states in order of their obesity change over the last 10 years, with a 7% increase.
The top 5 states that have fared best over the past 10 years:
1) Florida: flat.
2) Massachusetts: 1% more obese.
3) New Jersey: 1% more obese.
4) Washington: 1% more obese.
5) California: 2% more obese.
The bottom 5 states that have fared worst over the past 10 years:
46) Kansas: 6% more obese.
47) North Dakota: 6% more obese.
48) Arizona: 7% more obese.
49) West Virginia: 7% more obese.
50) New Mexico: 8% more obese.
When broken down across all counties in America...
The saying that ‘everything is bigger in Texas’ likely originated as a reference to the enormity of the state's geographical area. However, it could also be applied to the state’s obesity levels. When analyzed nationally, four Texas counties occupy the bottom five for growth in obesity levels. These are:
3,139) Presidio (TX): 20% more obese than in 2012.
3,138) Pennington (SD): 19%
3,137) Hidalgo (TX): 18%
3,136) Starr (TX): 18%
3,135) Zavala (TX): 16%
Four out of the five biggest losers (those who have become less obese over the past decade) are in South Dakota (the only other being in Alaska):
1) Shannon (SD): 10% less obese than in 2012.
2) Prince of Wales-Outer Ketchikan (AK): 8%
3) Edmunds (SD): 5%
4) Hyde (SD): 5%
5) Roberts (SD): 5%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.