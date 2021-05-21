Every year hunting hopefuls apply, cross their fingers and wait for the tag draws.
According to its website, the Arizona Game and Fish Department has begun accepting applications for 2021 hunt permit-tags to be issued through the draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane.
To apply for the 2021 draw, visit www.azgfd.comand click on the Apply For a Draw tab.
The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. MST on Tuesday, June 8.
All applicants must posses a valid Arizona hunting license to apply for a hunt permit-tag and the license must still be valid on June 8.
At press time, combination hunting licenses were still available for purchase from www.azgfd.com.
For full details regarding the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see page 26 of the 2021-22 Arizona Hunting Regulations on the site. Printed versions will soon be available at all license dealers across the state.
Good luck hunters.
