Public schools survived this last-minute swirl of state budget politics in surprisingly good shape.
The last-minute budget included some $1 billion in new, K-12 public school funding – which just about offset the $1 billion schools lost when a judge threw out the voter-approved Prop. 208.
The schools still face all kinds of potential budget bear traps next year, including a looming spending cap that could force deep, mid-year budget cuts, a dramatic expansion of the state’s voucher program for private schools, and state tax cuts that could cause big problems if the state slides into recession.
Still, it could have been worse.
Way worse.
A stubborn last stand by two or three Republican lawmakers and the normally ignored Democratic caucus held up adoption of the state budget until legislative leaders agreed to the billion dollar increase.
Now school districts just have to hope the kids actually show up when school resumes in August, thanks to the state’s “current year funding” formula intended to help charter schools cope with fluctuating enrollment. The side effect for district schools is they never know for sure how much money they’ll have until three months into the school year.
The lion’s share of the extra money stems from the millions in federal grant money most districts in the state received to cushion the impact of the pandemic.
However, school districts also fared pretty well when the state legislature finally adopted the 2022-23 budget – months behind schedule.
The state budget included an extra $329 million in base support for K-12 education, $100 million more for special education and $50 million for police officers on campus and counselors.
The state’s $18 billion budget also benefitted from billions in federal infrastructure and pandemic relief.
After months of deadlock, the legislature approved nearly $1 billion in additional funding for K-12. That replaced the money schools lost when Republicans sued to overturn a voter-approved Prop. 208, which would have raised about $1 billion for K-12 education. The money from Prop. 208 would have come from adding 3.5% to the top state income tax rate for taxpayers making more than $250,000 ($500,000 for a couple). Now, that extra money’s gone – and in the meantime the legislature further lowered income taxes overall through what amounts to a flat tax. This leaves the state even more dependent on the sales tax, which tends to crash during a recession – as it did in 2008. It took schools nearly a decade to recover the cuts made after that recession.
The state also shuffled money around so it could spend federal grants for schools on highways instead. The federal American Rescue Plan grants required states to not replace state education funding with the grant money – ensuring a “maintenance of effort” for K-12 schools.
However, the state created several new funds that effectively moved $2.3 billion out of the general fund into new special funds – like highway construction, according to a report by Howard Fisher of Capitol Media Services. Education still accounts for 54% of the shrunken general fund. Without the maneuver, the state would have had to increase K-12 funding by another $1 billion.
The state budget included a few other changes that could spell trouble for K-12 schools once they’ve spent the pandemic aid – especially if inflation and supply chain woes trigger a recession despite the current, historically low 3.2% unemployment rate.
The budget included a 10% raise for state workers, a $330 million cut in state property tax and a decision to make almost every student eligible for state-funded vouchers to cover the cost of tuition at private and religious schools. A voter referendum several years ago overturned a similar measure. Previously, children from failing schools and children who couldn’t get the services they needed at the public schools could use vouchers that average about $8,000 per student for home schooling or private school tuition. The vouchers went mostly to families wealthy enough to cover the gap between the maximum amount of the voucher and the full cost of the private schools. The dramatically expanded voucher program could ultimately drain billions from the general fund.
The legislature also adjourned without lifting the school spending cap – which could leave schools unable to spend all the money they’ve collected.
Voters approved a cap on school spending 40 years ago. The legislature has raised the cap several times since then. The legislature this year came within days of missing the deadline – which would have forced most districts to cut spending by 16% in mid-year.
If the legislature doesn’t act to raise or repeal the spending cap in January, schools could once again find themselves contemplating a 15-20% budget cut in the second half of the school year. In Payson, that would require the board to somehow cut $2-$3 million from its budget.
Peter Aleshire covers state and county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
