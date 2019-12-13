PHOENIX — A tree donated by students from Mountain Meadows Primary School in Heber will be the 2019 Arizona Capitol Christmas Tree. The tree made the 150-mile journey to Phoenix recently in time for the annual lighting ceremony hosted by Governor Ducey.
The tree is a 25-foot Blue Spruce. It had blown over and the Mountain Meadows students thought it would make an outstanding Christmas tree for our state.
“The tree was located at Mountain Meadows Primary School and had begun to lean due to high mountain winds,” explains Heber-Overgaard Unified School District Superintendent Ron Tenney.
“I am so thrilled these children had this idea,” said Senator Sylvia Allen, who represents LD 6. “And I think our district is the perfect home for Capitol Christmas trees.”
Mountain Meadows is a Pre-K through third grade school, part of the Heber-Overgaard Unified School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.