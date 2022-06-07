Arizona made it through a Memorial Day holiday weekend plagued by critical fire weather, but the catastrophe unfolding in neighboring New Mexico once again underscores the wildfire trap in which we’re caught.
The Stage 2 fire restrictions throughout much of Arizona likely played a role in preventing the Memorial Day crowds from setting off new wildfires in the forest.
Inciweb reports just one major new fire in Arizona – the 10,000-acre Foster Fire burning on the Arizona-New Mexico border in the Peloncillo mountains about 22 miles from the southeastern Arizona town of Rodeo. Some 215 firefighters on Tuesday were working to prevent the fire’s spread, despite the Red Flag fire conditions. At the moment, the fire’s not threatening any structures.
The state’s other earlier wildfires remain fully contained, including the 9,400-acre Crooks Fire near Prescott and the 19,000-acre Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff, the 2,100-acre Elgin Bridge Fire and the 12,000-acre San Rafael Fire south of Tucson.
Nonetheless, critical fire weather’s expected to continue in the next week as Arizona heads into the peak fire season. Weeks of hot winds have left fuels much drier than normal, underscoring the need for continued vigilance – and raising the possibility of a full forest closure in coming weeks.
New Mexico so far faces a much tougher fire season – including two giant fires that have destroyed hundreds of homes — both of which started with a prescribed burn gone wrong.
The Calf Canyon fire was reportedly caused by a pile of branches from a thinning project the Forest Service burned in January. The coals smoldered for months despite three snowfalls. Hot dry winds fanned buried embers into new life on April 16. That fire merged with the Hermits Peak Fire, which stemmed from a controlled burn on April 6 that spun out of control.
The merged fires have so far burned 312,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes. The fires have burned a 40-mile-long slash up the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, destroying watersheds and farming villages that date back hundreds of years.
Some 3,000 firefighters continue to battle the giant blaze, which is only 50% contained and still driven by critical fire weather.
The governor of New Mexico has called upon the US Forest Service to take legal responsibility for the damage the fires have caused.
The dangers of controlled burns illustrate the dilemma the federal government and forested communities like Show Low and Payson face in coping with a century of forest management decisions that have created an fire-prone forest of tree thickets.
A century ago, the ponderosa pine forests of the southwest were well adapted to frequent, low-intensity ground fires. These fires burned through the forest every five or 10 years, carried by the grass and brush – but rarely climbing into the scattered old growth trees, with their lowest branches often 20 feet above the ground. Natural fire cycles plus fires intentionally set by Native Americans resulted an open, grassy forest dominated by 500-year-old, old-growth trees. The forest had densities of about 30 or 50 trees per acre.
However, a century of cattle grazing removed the grass and clear cutting replaced the big fire-resistant trees with tree thickets, with densities of more like 1,000 per acre. Decades of prompt fire suppression resulted in a whole forest of tree thickets.
Fire ecologist Stephen Pyne’s book The Southwest: A Fire Survey detailed the on-again, off-again effort of the federal government to restore the forest to something resembling the pre-settlement forest.
The forest managers understood the problem, but faced a dilemma. The timber industry built on turning a profit on those giant, old growth trees couldn’t afford to retool and make money on the small trees now choking the forest. Thinning project required big taxpayer subsidies, since loggers couldn’t generate enough profit on the mid-sized trees to cover the cost of getting rid of the saplings, wood slash and biomass.
Prescribed burns provided an obvious alternative, assuming the Forest Service could manage them safely during the cool, wet months.
However, Pyne detailed the zig-zagging Forest Service policy on prescribed burns. The use of prescribed burns generally increased until a prescribed fire got loose and caused extensive damage – as the New Mexico fires have now done. This generally caused the Forest Service to drastically reduce controlled burns for years – allowing the saplings and biomass to once again build up in the forest.
The 4-Forests Restoration Initiative is the latest chapter in that faltering attempt to manage the forests. The Forest Service spent a decade trying to find a single contractor who could deal with both the mid-sized trees and the biomass, before shifting to a new approach that combines logging with thinning projects and prescribed burns. The Forest Service says 4FRI has thinned or restored some 150,000 acres – but almost all of that acreage stems from either deliberately set prescribed fires or naturally occurring fires in the cooler months the Forest Service has managed to effectively thin the forest.
All of it underscores an existential challenge facing communities like Payson and Show Low, set amidst thick, fire-prone forests.
The Forest Service has focused on thinning buffer zones around those communities. However, either a megafire or an escaped prescribed fire can still shower glowing embers on homes in forested communities, even if the fire front itself remains beyond the thinned buffer zone.
And that means that Firewise brush clearing codes and fire-adapted Wildands-Urban Interface building codes remain the key to survival for those communities, even if thinning projects succeed and the Forest Service can then rely more heavily on prescribed fires to maintain the health of that thinned forest. Few of the counties or town in the region have adopted such ordinances.
