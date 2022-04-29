Wildfires driven by dry winds continued to burn furiously across Arizona this week, underscoring the danger facing mostly poorly prepared communities in Rim Country and the White Mountains.
More than 1,000 firefighters are fighting the Tunnel, Crooks and Locklin fires, with growing political backlash, evacuations and concerns about the fierce and early start to what could turn into an epic fire season between now and the onset of the monsoon in July.
Unfortunately, New Mexico’s also on fire – with seven wildfires listed on Inciweb – including the 61,000-acre Hermit Peak’s Fire, which all by itself has drawn more than 1,000 firefighters. That wildfire stemmed from a prescribed burn kicked out of control by the sudden onset of windy, red-flag conditions.
The high-risk fire weather continued all week in Arizona, with the National Weather Service also predicting critical fire conditions in Arizona for most of May and June.
The federal government is scrambling to find enough firefighters, air tankers and other resources to respond to a fire season that normally doesn’t get this bad until late May. A light snowpack and a warm, dry, and windy spring has supercharged the fire season this year, however.
The fire season underscores the danger facing forested communities like Payson, Pine, Star Valley, Show Low, Pinetop, Springerville, Alpine and others. Payson has adopted a Firewise brush management code and is considering a fire-hardened building code. Most of the other cities and counties in the region have neither.
Moreover, prescribed burns remain one of the critical tools in reducing forest densities and creating buffer zones around communities. But the Hermit Fire demonstrates what happens when those burns get out of control. That also means forested communities must respond with brush-clearing codes, fire-hardened building codes and careful attention to evacuation routes.
Federal infrastructure money has finally provided a rush of funding for forest thinning and fire-prevention projects, but it will take years to clear adequate buffer zones around those forested communities. In the meantime, each fire season has turned into a dash through a dangerous gauntlet into the monsoon season.
The Tunnel Fire has consumed 30 homes and outbuildings on 24 other properties and has burned into Sunset Crater National Monument. Community meetings have revealed complaints by residents centered on late and chaotic evacuation notices. Some residents said they ignored the last-minute evacuation warnings in order to protect their homes with garden hoses — only to nearly die as the fire swept through the neighborhoods.
The difficulties in getting residents to evacuate quickly as well as the lack of preparation prior to the fire has underscored the discussions emergency responders have had this year in Gila, Apache and Navajo counties about how to conduct evacuations and ensure people prepare their properties and make advanced arrangements for a speedy evacuation. The problematic evacuation of Pine and Strawberry last year ahead of the Backbone Fire offered an object lesson. People were trapped in a four-hour traffic jam on Highway 260 as they left town. Moreover, some people harassed state Department of Transportation workers at the roadblocks or made their way back into town, where they interfered with the efforts of the firefighters.
So here’s an update as of Wednesday on the status of the fires in Arizona:
Tunnel Fire
• 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff
• 19,300 acres
• 30% contained
• 363 firefighters
The fire has so far consumed 30 homes and outbuildings on 24 properties, forcing evacuations in communities north of Flagstaff. The fire has set dead and downed fuels ablaze within the burn scar of the Schultz Fire, burned onto Sunset Crater National Monument and behaved erratically due to low humidity, dry fuels and shifting winds. Crews have made progress firming up the fire line but remain concerned about predicted red-flag weather conditions. They made progress during a lull in the winds, but wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour increased during the week – with roughly 10% humidity.
Crooks Fire
• Prescott National Forest
• 8,000 acres
• 20% contained
• 786 firefighters
The fire started on April 18 and continues to burn in continuous thick, dry, dead and down fuels in very rugged terrain. Erratic winds and fire behavior have made conditions hazardous for firefighters and limited options when it comes to tackling the fire directly. The Forest Service has closed a portion of the Prescott National Forest. To view the Crooks Fire area closure order and map visit: Prescott National Forest — Alerts & Notices (usda.gov). To check on evacuation status for various communities, go to www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff/.
The rising winds and low humidity posed dangerous conditions at the end of the week, with the fire moving up hillsides. Embers from the fire front were causing long-range spotting, keeping air tankers, helicopters and ground crews scrambling to prevent new fire starts — often long distances from the main body of the fire. The “fire is finding alignment with slope and fuels, elevating into canopies and producing long range spotting downwind of runs,” said the summary on Inciweb.”
Locklin Fire
• Near Bisbee
• 100 acres
• 126 firefighters
• 30% contained
The fire started on Monday and briefly forced the evacuation of the historic downtown. Firefighters responded quickly and so far have held the blaze to about 100 acres. The evacuation orders have been lifted. The red-flag warnings with 30 mph winds kept firefighters stressed, but as of Wednesday they appeared to have the upper hand.
