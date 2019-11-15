PHOENIX – More Arizonans are getting the AZ Travel ID than ever before.
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division show that the number of the federally-compliant AZ Travel IDs issued at MVD and Authorized Third Party offices has jumped from less than 20 percent in January to 65 percent now.
“Arizonans who don’t have the AZ Travel ID risk being stopped at TSA airport checkpoints when new federal ID rules take effect on Oct.1, 2020,” he added. “On that date, the federal government has made it clear that anyone without a federally-compliant ID will not pass through TSA checkpoints and could miss their flight,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen.
The AZ Travel ID meets the requirements of the 2005 federal REAL ID Act. The law requires people to provide documentation such as an original birth certificate or valid Passport to prove identification; proof of Social Security number (including all nine digits), and two pieces of documentation such as a utility bill, rental agreement or similar paperwork that shows a person’s physical address (not a P.O. Box).
Customers are encouraged to start the documentation process at aztravelid.com and may schedule an appointment at an MVD location through ServiceArizona.com, though walk-ins are also welcome. Many Authorized Third Party locations provide driver license services including the Travel ID.
