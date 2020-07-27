TAYLOR — A man armed with a pistol held Walmart employees at gunpoint in the early morning hours of Monday, July 27 until Snowflake-Taylor Police negotiators were able to take him into custody.
No one was injured.
A press release from STPD Chief Bobby Martin stated that Solomon Dominguez, 52, of Concho, was taken into custody by a Special Response Team (SRT) after store employees took away his pistol that he left on a counter.
Dominguez entered the store around 4:30 a.m. through the garden center before hours as employees prepared to reopen the store.
Martin said they got two 911 calls from frightened employees, the second one reporting that they heard a gunshot outside the store before Dominguez entered brandishing the pistol and pointing it at employees.
Martin said when officers arrived on-scene they secured the building and then began negotiating with Dominguez to bring the situation to a close.
That is when Walmart employees acting quickly were able to get the handgun Dominguez had left on a counter because he was distracted.
Once the employees got the handgun from Dominguez they ran out through a fire exit and turned the loaded weapon over to law enforcement.
A that time the SRT arrived on-scene and after several minutes made entry into Walmart through a back door where they found Dominguez near the Service Center and took him into custody.
Agencies that came together to end the potentially deadly situation included the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Show Low Police Department, Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, Navajo County MCAT, AZ DPS GIITEM, AZ DPS CID and the FBI.
“Our community was faced with something we do not see very often, and through extensive law enforcement partnerships and quick-thinking Walmart employees, we were able to bring this incident to a quick and peaceful resolution. I am extremely grateful that no Walmart staff or officers were injured during the course of this event. I would like to thank the members of the White Mountain Special Response Team for their quick and decisive actions to resolve this situation. Thank you to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Show Low Police Department, Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, Navajo County MCAT, AZ DPS GIITEM, AZ DPS CID as well as the FBI for their support and assistance to our community. This community thrives when we all work together for a common goal and I am re-assured once again of the strong bonds and brotherhood of our tightly knit law enforcement family and am grateful for the continued support we receive,” Martin said.
Dominguez was also arrested July 19 after he reportedly fired shots in the parking lot of the Country Store off Concho Highway.
An investigation into that incident revealed Solomon fired one round into the ground as he left the scene in his vehicle.
Solomon later called into 9-1-1 multiple times stating someone tried to run him over and that is what caused him to shoot his pistol into the ground.
Dominguez was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex July 19 on three counts of disorderly conduct involving a weapon, three counts of endangerment and one count of aggravated assault with a weapon.
He was released after seeing a judge.
(4) comments
[sad] "He was released after seeing a judge." Really? No wonder people break the law, because they get away with it.
What a fantastic job by our law enforcement team! Great work! I'm so glad that no one was injured.
How is it that this buffoon was released after his July 19th escapade? Nut cases like this one make law abiding gun owners look bad. 52 years old, he looks 82 years old. Put him away for a long time!
" He was released after seeing a judge ". Which judge ? What a moron we have on the Bench . If Dominguez had killed someone the judge would have enjoyed complete immunity and no accountability for their empty - headed ruling .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.