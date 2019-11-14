SHOW LOW - In the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 14, Show Low Police Department (SLPD) received a call regarding a possible armed robbery at Walmart in Show Low.
Reports from SLPD indicate that a male subject allegedly brandished a knife and threatened store employees as he was pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise out of the store.
Officers responded and learned that three subjects had entered the store and loaded two shopping carts with various merchandise. One cart was abandoned in the store but another suspect tried to leave with the cart and without paying.
The suspect with the cart allegedly produced a knife after being confronted by store employees. He allegedly told the employees that he would stab them if they tried to stop him.
The suspect was seen exiting the store with the merchandise where he loaded it into a waiting vehicle. The vehicle fled but was later located at a resident in Show Low.
The third suspect was immediately detained by police inside the store.
Officers identified and arrested at least three subjects in relation to the robbery which is now an ongoing investigation.
The suspect names have not yet been released.
Note: The following information was released by a local enforcement agency. All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
