LAKESIDE – During the investigation of two burglaries that took place in the early morning hours of July 15 in the area where the aplomado falcon theft took place on July 5, Pinetop-Lakeside police officers were introduced to evidence which led to the arrest of a 14 year old male.
i Concrete AZ owner Bruce Kriens called police on his way to work July 15 to advise them that someone had been in his business at 1 a.m. Kriens has his security cameras linked to his cell phone so that an alarm will alert him if there is a problem. Kriens recently changed the on/off time for the cameras but had forgotten to reset the alarms. When he looked at his phone around 5:45 a.m. today, he saw that someone had been in his business around 1 a.m. All camera cables had been cut except one, which had been missed. The missed camera had video of the person who entered his business.
When Kriens arrived at his business location, the Pinetop-Lakeside police were outside of neighboring business White Mountain Martial Arts. They were in the process of taking a report from them regarding the outside cable wires to their security cameras that had been cut. Only the outside wires had been cut but there was no entry into the business.
Police entered iConcrete with Kriens and though nothing had been taken, the person on the video had tried to start Kriens’ son’s dirt bike but could not get it started. Kriens said there was sawdust on the floor with the person’s footprints. He emailed the camera video from his phone showing the person of interest to the police. The police showed the video to Price who recognized the person in the video as one of his students. Ironically, the father of the juvenile was working out inside Price’s studio at that time. Price said he showed the video to his client and asked if that was his son in the video, and he said it was.
Kriens affirmed that he wanted to press charges and the police went to the juvenile’s home to make the arrest. It was during the arrest the police found evidence relating to the burglary that took place at the White Mountain Nature Center, mainly the bird crate that had been taken to transport the bird, and statements from the juvenile’s parents.
According to Sgt. Stephen Birdsong, the bird was not recovered and is still missing.
The mother of the juvenile told officers that when she went out last Wednesday to care for the chickens who are in the backyard of their home in an enclosure covered by chicken wire, she discovered what she thought was a hawk inside with the chickens. She said she thought the bird was stuck. She moved the chicken wire hoping the bird would fly out on its own. She went in to tell her husband about it and he suggested she call the nature center or Arizona Game and Fish to come and help get it out. She said by the time she went back out, the bird was gone. When she learned of the missing falcon, she said she looked at the picture and didn’t think it looked like the same bird, and she related it to an incident a neighbor had with a hawk and their chickens not too long ago.
Learning this information, the police looked around the property and found a crate stashed along side an out building that was covered up. They pulled it out and showed it to the owners who said it was not theirs.
John Glitsos, owner of the missing aplomado falcon, positively identified the cage as the one taken on July 5.
Birdsong said following processing at the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, the juvenile will go to the Holbrook Juvenile Detention facility.
County Attorney Brad Carlyon told the Independent that the County Attorney has 24 hours to issue a delinquency petition based on the report from the police department. After the report is filed, the County Attorney has an additional 24 hours to file a Motion to Detain based on two phases which are determined from the police report filed.
The Independent made several attempts to reach Juvenile Detention regarding the status of the juvenile but calls were not returned by the close of business.
Glitsos and Balinda Strosnider, owners of the missing falcon, have coordinated with the White Mountain Audubon Society, TRACKS, Arizona Game and Fish and U.S. Fish and Wildlife to be on the lookout for Astra. She is only two months old and with her photo out in so many places, they hope the public will also be on the lookout for her.
Glitsos said that U.S. Fish and Wildlife said Astra is either out hunting already, which means her instincts have kicked in, or she could be at greater risk of not making it. Glitsos said that 75% of young falcons do not make it to one year of age; they are either killed by another bird or animal or by flying into some structure, like a window. Astra was only at WMNC four days so she likely would not identify that as home, and she came to the White Mountains from Washington.
There is still a $4,400 reward out for the return of the bird.
Information will be updated for the Tuesday, July 19 edition of The Independent.
