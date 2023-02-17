Want some fun? How about going to the Super Bowl with four ladies ranging from 75 to over 90? Not your cup of tea? What if I tell you the ladies are Lily Tomlin (84,) Jane Fonda (86,) Sally Field (76,) and the immortal Rita Moreno (94)? If that doesn’t convince you, there is also Tom Brady himself.
The starring quartet of late-career actresses has scored among them a dozen Oscar nominations and five wins. Sally Field and Jane Fonda each have two wins. Field won for “Norma Rae” and “Places in the Heart.” Fonda grabbed the gilded gizmo for “Klute” and “Coming Home.” Rita Moreno won hers first with her role in the 1962 version of “West Side Story,” which is still the best version on film.
This PG-13 film pokes gentle fun at the aging process and gives ticket buyers a laugh. It apes the screwball comedies of the 1940s but with less energy, as is appropriate for the age level of the cast.
Familiar names (or at least familiar faces) include Harry Hamlin, Tom Brady, Bob Balaban, comic Jimmy O. Yang, and ex-tight end Rob Gronkowski.
The four girlfriends decided to go to the Super Bowl (modeled on the 2017 Super Bowl). Their age and inexperience in attending a national mass event give the writers (TV scribes Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins) scope to invent funny situations.
Director Kyle Marvin works here on his very first big screen experience.
This movie will make you feel good, especially about the New England Patriots. Lily Tomlin delivers one of the great pep talks of all time to buck up the flagging Pats.
“80 for Brady” runs for a short 1 hour and 38 minutes. It has a mild PG-13 rating. There are no bad words, and the closest we get to any sexcapades is one short scene where a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s exchange a kiss in a broom closet.
This light, cheerful, average comedy gets a medium three saw blades. I noticed that everyone left the theater with a smile on their face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.