VERNON—In the wake of the criminal charges against former caregiver Sarah Mikeworth, 31, of Concho, for allegedly beating Paula Rivera, 87, who at the time was a resident of Bannon Springs Assisted Living, the lawyer for the organization found time for a telephone interview with The Independent on Wednesday.
John Salskov, of the Larson & Simpson, PLC law firm in Lakeside, disputes several facts related by Rivera’s family members and also strongly disputes information contained in the Apache County Sheriff’s Office departmental report about the incident allegedly occurring on June 17.
Salskov represents TBCS Enterprises, LLC, of which Timothy A. Tower and Bonnie M. Tower of Concho are listed as principals with the Arizona Corporation Commission. It does business as Bannon Springs Assisted Living on County Road 3398 in Vernon. The facts that the lawyer disputes make his client look bad and Salskov wanted to set the record, as he understands it, straight.
Mikeworth was charged with elder abuse, a Class 2 Felony and endangerment, a Class 3 Felony in the Apache County Superior Court after sheriff’s deputies responded to Bannon Springs Assisted Living and witnessed the severely bruised elderly resident. Salskov affirms that Mikeworth worked there but claims that she has since been terminated. Neither he nor the firm he works for represents Mikeworth, he said.
One of the family’s statements that the lawyer disputes is that Rivera died on July 22. Salskov claims that Rivera died on August 22. That distinction is important to his client. If she died on August 22, that means that Rivera lived a total of two months after the alleged abuse, not one month, as her family claimed. The longer the time Rivera lived after the assault lessens any suspicion that one may have that she died of the injuries allegedly inflicted by a Bannon Springs caregiver. Salskov appeared concerned that the family’s facts imply that.
Another factual dispute regards the time Rivera was away from Bannon Springs before her death. The family claimed that Rivera had been in the new care home for three weeks.
Salskov says that isn’t true, that Rivera left Bannon Springs on July 7 and resided at the new place for six weeks before she died.
There’s some support for that: The Independent reached out to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office which confirmed that Rivera’s autopsy was on August 25; it is unknown if COVID-19 deaths in Tucson delayed Rivera’s autopsy, but results should list not only a time of death but the cause. Those results are expected in eight weeks or so, according to that office, and should clear that up.
Salskov also shed some light on the history of the ownership of the facility. He claims that Timothy Tower and another person co-owned the business a few years ago but not anymore.
Speaking of Tower, Salskov was asked about statements contained in the police report that a resident said that Tower had told the resident “not to talk to the cops and that if he did, he was going to throw him out.”
The Independent also asked him about the statement in the report by a female caregiver to the deputies, that “Tim” had told the caregiver that she could lose her job if she said anything to the police about the incident. The attorney said that “To my knowledge, there was no instruction for staff or residents to not cooperate with the authorities.”
Salskov also claimed that Tower reported the incident to The Arizona Department of Health Services, as the attorney believes Tower is obligated to do, and that the AzDHS paid a visit to the facility. He does not know if the AzDHS has started an investigation or what the status of any investigation is at this point, but observed that the facility wasn’t immediately shut down, which the attorney believes the AzDHS could have done if the situation warranted it.
Regarding the family’s claimed inability to visit Rivera after she was injured, the attorney said the family, accompanied by an “ombudsman,” was allowed to visit Rivera in a “special exception” of COVID-19 restrictions, as he put it.
Finally, there is a dispute about the date of Mikeworth’s arrest.
The ASCO report states that the “Disposition” of the matter was “Cleared by Adult Arrest” on June 22. Salskov claims that Mikeworth wasn’t arrested on that date. Why that is important to Bannon Springs Assisted Living is unknown.
Public records from the Apache County Jail, including Mikeworth’s mugshot, state that she was arrested and booked into the county jail at 5:25 p.m. on July 20.
Mikeworth’s next court date is September 14.
