Seven out of seven Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council members voted in favor of a new audio-visual broadcast system for the town at its May 4 town council meeting.
Tony Alba, PTLS community service manager, addressed the council about the need for the new system.
“When Covid hit our meetings were closed and we had to scramble to start doing a live stream of all of our events and council meetings here within this building to keep our community informed and apprised of what was going on. The equipment we had was not conducive to live streaming,” Alba said.
Because the town didn't have equipment that could do live streaming, Annie DeRosier, tourism marketing coordinator, used her phone to live steam initially, he said.
“We eventually contracted with Bird Man Media, Rob Hepfner, who has now joined us on staff and he really elevated that opportunity and the quality of our broadcast,” Alba said.
Streaming live came with a learning curve for the town. “It took a lot of trial and error,” he said.
In the process of figuring out live streaming and the equipment, it was found that the town's analog phones were not working, he said.
“We had to really work through this process for the last couple of years. We are now able to do a pretty descent job of live streaming our events,” Alba said.
The town got a BID to replace the audio and video system. The total cost of the bid is $185,000, he said.
“We determined that we could really source the visual portion of, the video portion of it, in-house and save cost. So we'll still use TPI (Technology Providers Inc.) for the audio portion of it. That is to the tune of about $38,000,” he said.
Internally sourcing the video portion will cost about $36,000. Making the total cost of the project $73,517.36.
“So a huge savings over the $185,000,” Alba said.
Although it's not in the town budget, Alba said they can use ARPA money to cover the cost.
In 2021, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) into law, distributing $65.1 billion in aid to America’s cities, towns and villages.
The cost is “significant but much needed,” he said.
Alba pointed out that the town is currently using Hepfner's personal audio-visual equipment.
Hepfner also addressed the counsil about the new system.
“Basically what we're going to do is upgrade the audio internally here to give better control over individual microphones which you'll notice sometimes are louder or softer based upon who's speaking and also be able to control on and off for those who don't want to have to worry about whether their mic is on or off,” Hepfner said.
Alba added that the current microphones have to be turned on and off by individual speakers. Speakers frequently talk when their microphone is off and have to be flagged to turn their microphone on during meetings. The new system will allow the microphones to be turned on or off from the control room.
Hepfner went on to say that this system will allow them to control audio from the control room, which will be less invasive than controlling it from the same room. It will also give the town the ability to broadcast outdoor events, he said.
Hepfner is hopeful that the new system will be in place within the next three months, but it could be held up due to the shipping times of certain items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.