ARIZONA — Australia’s on fire – offering a terrifying possible preview of Arizona’s fire season and igniting a renewed debate about the link between wildfires and climate change.
Wildfires in Australia in the past two months have charred 12.5 million acres, has killed 25 people and consumed 2,000 homes (updated Jan. 7). Driven by extreme drought and a heat wave that over the weekend drove temperatures to 106 degrees, 70 major wildfires have raged out of control for weeks.
Australia’s fire season comes six months before Arizona’s. So while we enjoyed a white Christmas, exhausted volunteer firefighters in Australia manned the front line. The nation relies heavily on volunteers to fight brushfires, which means they have abandoned their normal jobs for weeks.
Australia’s troubles has an echo in the White Mountains, where forest advocates have been struggling to boost the prospects for the 4-Forests Restoration Initiative, the only large scale proposal to reduce catastrophic wildfire risks on some 2 million acres in Northern Arizona. Thinning efforts have been crippled by the lack of large scale industry and a market for low-value brush, saplings and downed wood that make up half of the material targeted for harvest and removal.
Even worse, none of the counties or towns in the White Mountains have adopted comprehensive ordinances to reduce the human and economic costs of a California-style tragedy if a big wildfire even approaches the outskirts of a community. None of the towns in the White Mountains have adopted a comprehensive Wildlands-Urban Interface (WUI) building code or Firewise brush clearing ordinances, although local fire districts offer encouragement and advice to property owners.
Human and
economic costs
This year’s Australian fire season is the worst since 2008, when brushfires moved through populated areas so quickly they killed 173 people. In 2018, California wildfires killed more than 100 people.
This year, the Australian fires have inflicted billions of dollars in direct damages and firefighting costs. The smoke alone causes $12 to $50 million in disruptions to the economy of Sydney every day. Medical bills from the health effects of smoke add up to hundreds of millions.
In recent decades, bad fire seasons in Australia have often foreshadowed dangerous fire seasons in Arizona and the rest of the American Southwest. The island continent is a bit further south of the equator than we are north – leading to similar big-picture weather patterns. It explains why there’s a vast desert in both regions, mitigated by monsoon rain patterns.
The intense wildfires across much of California this past fall also drove the point home. This year, nearly 7,000 fires burned 253,000 acres – less than the Wallow Fire consumed in a single incident. Nonetheless, the California fires this year caused outages affecting millions and consumed hundreds of homes. Last year, 8,500 California wildfires consumed 1.8 million acres, killed 97 civilians and six firefighters and inflicted at least $3.5 billion in damages.
Already, Forest Service fire suppression costs have risen dramatically, rising from an average of about $1 billion annually from 2000 to 2017 to $2-3 billion annually in the years since, according to the summary.
Partly that’s driven by the rise in the number and intensity of wildfires. However, the rush of people to build homes and businesses in the Wildlands-Urban interface has contributed.
2020 fire outlook
Fortunately, the first relatively good rainfall across the southwest in some years has left us with only a “normal” potential for large fires across the Southwest, according to the National Weather Service. After a dry fall, winter storms finally begin to arrive. Areas west of the Continental Divide generally received between 150 and 300 percent of their normal snow and rain precipitation in November. Normal rain and snow patterns should persist into January and February, according the Weather Service.
Most of the southwest has finally moved out of drought conditions, with the exception of a huge area still in “severe drought” centered on the Four Corners region. The area affected by either moderate or severe drought includes most of Utah and much of Arizona north of the Mogollon Rim as well as northern New Mexico and southeastern Colorado. The Navajo Nation remains deeply affected by yet another year of “severe drought.”
Beyond 2020: Warming climate = more fires
Most climate studies suggest the continued buildup of heat-trapping pollutants in the atmosphere will make things worse, especially in already endangered areas like Arizona and Australia.
The 2019 Climate Assessment report from the US government predicts a four to six-fold increase in wildfires in the Western US in the next 20 years.
One chilling chart suggested rising temperatures between 1990 and 2015 have already doubled the size of wildfire in the West. Even without climate change, the acreage burned rose from 3 million acres annually to 10 million acres throughout the West. But increased temperatures added another 12 million acres to the total, according to the estimate.
The report noted that the number of Phoenix days with temperatures above 100 degrees will double, rising from 80 to 160. Heat in Phoenix drives fire conditions throughout Northern Arizona, generally extending and intensifying the fire season.
The odds of such a fire have already risen, as Australia and California have both demonstrated in the past two years. But if the scientific consensus is right, the odds will rise an additional sixfold in the next 20 years, according to a host of research studies.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
