PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking public input on proposed changes to the 2023-24 Arizona fishing regulations. There are four proposed changes:
• Opening the upper portion of the south fork of the Little Colorado River to catch-and-release angling for Apache trout including a seasonal angling closure.
• Creating a catch-and-release only fishery for all fish species at Lower Goldwater Lake.
• Expanding the current catch-and-release section of Oak Creek and the west fork of Oak Creek for all species of trout.
• Continuing catch-and-release only on all fish species at Cluff Ranch Pond No. 3, excluding rainbow trout.
The proposed changes, and the rationale behind them, can be found at Commission Order 40 Draft Proposals 2023-24. A public forum webcast is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 28, to further discuss the proposals and to take public comments. Visit www.azgfd.gov/fishinginput to view the webcast.
Written comments can be submitted by email to fishregscomments@azgfd.gov through Aug. 12. Comments can also be submitted by U.S. mail to Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn: Andy Clark, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086.
The proposed regulation changes are scheduled to be presented to the Arizona Game and Fish Commission at its public meeting Sept. 9, in Pinetop. An agenda will be posted in advance of the meeting at www.azgfd.gov/Agency/Commission.
