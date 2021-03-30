SHOW LOW — Silver, royal blue and powder blue were the colors of the 100 balloons released into the air at 10 a.m., Saturday, Mar. 27 at the main entrance of Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.
The balloons were released by Summit staff members and families and friends of those who lost loved ones to COVID-19 in 2020-2021.
Summit CEO Ron McArthur spoke first to the crowd of about 30 people.
“This is the one year anniversary of our first COVID patient,” said McArthur. “It’s been a long, hard year with many ups and downs for the families and for our employees and those that were on the front line taking care of patients.”
“I would like to share some personal feelings about this,” said McArthur. “I’m a strong believer in Jesus Christ ... and for those of you that have lost loved ones, they will be resurrected. Because of Him, you will see your loved ones again ... For now He has taken away all of their pain and suffering.”
“We lost 80 patients in Summit to COVID,” said McArthur. “But when we give service to others (through caring for the patients and their families), we serve Him.”
Summit Healthcare’s Chief Nursing Officer Carolyn Jacobs followed McArthur’s introduction. Jacobs has also served as the head of incident command throughout the pandemic, managing resources throughout the Summit healthcare system.
“This is the first pandemic our generation has seen,” said Jacobs. “We have staff who have dealt with their own personal fears, especially during times where changes happened so rapidly.”
“As I have listened to our chaplain’s stories of COVID, I realized how hard it can be to let go,” said Jacobs in explaining how she came up with the idea to do a balloon release in honor of those lost to the virus.
The balloon release is to “help us do something tangible — to grieve for our loved ones and for the community as a whole.”
The crowd prayed in unison and took a moment of silence before releasing the balloons together.
Last to speak was Summit Healthcare Chaplain Charlotte Fortier. She led everyone in a final prayer.
“As we look ahead through our grief ... our hearts go out to each and every one of you,” said Fortier. “Heavenly father we are here today to celebrate those that have touched our lives and have blessed us with their courage and their commitment to all in our community — and to all of those that have been affected so deeply to this COVID virus.”
“Though uncertainty, separation and loneliness sought to overwhelm us ... we stand here today celebrating every precious moment,” said Jacobs. “And yet even in the midst of the trials we face now, we can look to You for a hope that goes beyond this life. We ask for your touch and embrace on each family member here today as well as all Summit staff as they walk through their grief and face the challenges ahead.”
To watch the balloon release event, visit our Facebook page WMICentral.com. The video link is posted on March 27 at https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=225966455936613&ref=watch_permalink.
