Show Low 19, Alchesay 2
Cougar Cooke started things off in the top of the first inning with a three-run inside-the-park home run and it was all Show Low from that point on.
The Cougars defeated the Alchesay Falcons 19-2 on Monday, April 18, at the last home game of the season for Alchesay.
The Falcon pitchers had no answers for the hot bats of Show Low as the Cougars built a 16-0 lead before Chauncey Newhall and Rueben Cosay scored two unearned runs for the Falcons in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Newhall with two hits was the highlight for the Falcons as freshman Landen Erickson pitched masterfully for the Cougars.
Logan Forney and Gabe Dailey joined Cooke in the home run parade as Show Low pounded out 20 hits in the victory.
Blue Ridge 9, Holbrook 5
The Blue Ridge Yellowjackets broke a scoreless tie with seven runs in the third inning and coasted to a 9-5 victory over the Holbrook Roadrunners in a 3A East game at Blue Ridge Wednesday, April 20.
Ashton Hanson led off the third inning for Blue Ridge with a home run just over the foul pole in left field to start the scoring.
Cody Wallace followed shortly with a two-run single and scored on an RBI double by TJ Threadgill.
Threadgill scored on a double by Ryan Rooney who scored the seventh run of the inning on a double by Hanson.
After single runs in the fourth and fifth innings by Holbrook, the Yellowjackets got a pinch-hit triple from Hershall Gregg and a pinch-hit RBI double by Gage Martinez.
Martinez then scored on a passed ball to make the score 9-2.
Three straight errors by Blue Ridge loaded the bases with Roadrunners in the top of the seventh.
A double by Holbrook’s Isaac Martinez cleared the bases and made the score 9-5 with no outs.
Timmy Barber came in to pitch and induced three straight ground ball outs and the Yellowjackets emerged victorious.
Threadgill earned the win for Blue Ridge giving up only one run and two hits in his four innings pitched.
Hanson and Wallace each had two runs batted in to lead the hit parade for the Yellowjackets.
Other White Mountain region scores
April 16
Show Low 9, Eastmark 3
Mogollon 8, Hayden 78
April 18
Blue Ridge 21, Kingman Academy 11
Joseph City 5, St. Johns 4
Benjamin Franklin 10, Snowflake 4
April 19
St. Johns 14, Pinon 3
Mogollon 19, Ash Fork 1
April 20
Alchesay 16, Monument Valley 2
Show Low 5, Winslow 4
Snowflake 7, Payson 0
April 22
Show Low 19, Payson 13
Snowflake 15, Blue Ridge 8
Round Valley 17, St. Johns 2
Mogollon 17, Ash Fork 1
April 23
Mogollon 13, Red Mesa 0
Window Rock 10, Alchesay 6
Miami 8, Blue Ridge 7
