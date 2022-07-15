Bashas’ announced today that it will begin a 90-day celebration this month to commemorate its 90th anniversary. From grocery card giveaways and an attempt to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title to a local charity challenge, other give-back efforts, and more, the supermarket chain is ready to celebrate with and thank Arizonans for their support through the decades.
“We are honored to celebrate our 90th anniversary with our team members, customers, vendors, and charity partners,” said Edward “Trey” Basha, president of Bashas’ and grandson of one of the company’s founders. “I’d like to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone for their continued support. Our goal is to express our gratitude and use this milestone as an opportunity to be of additional service to our communities.”
Bashas’ supermarkets began in 1932, when brothers Ike and Eddie Basha, Sr. opened the first Bashas’-branded grocery store five miles south of Chandler. Since then, the grocer has been a part of the fabric of Arizona, growing the company from one location to more than 100 statewide under multiple banners. The Basha family name is not only on grocery storefronts across the state; it is also visible in the names of local streets and schools, demonstrating just how engrained into Arizona the family, and the company is.
Following is a breakdown of some of the activities that will take place during the next 90 days:
July 18- Sept. 23: Holding a “Community Choice Charity Challenge”
Less than a week after Bashas’ attempts to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title, Bashas’ will kick off a “Community Choice Charity Challenge” on Monday, July 18. During the nine weeks that follow, members of the Arizona community will have an opportunity to vote for the 501c3 charity that they feel is most deserving of an additional $50,000 in funds from Bashas’.
Arizonans can make their selections for the most deserving nonprofit from a group of 32 organizations that are all part of Bashas’ 2022 Charity of the Month fundraising program. Voting will take place in four, 2-week voting phases, and a final 1-week voting phase. At the end of each voting phase, a select number of nonprofits with the most votes will continue into the next phase. Each voting phase starts with a clean slate count. Votes will NOT roll over into the next phase.
The final voting phase will feature 10 nonprofits competing for the most votes to secure the additional $50,000. Bashas’ will announce the $50,000 nonprofit winner the morning of Friday, September 23.
“Bashas’ has provided significant contributions to Arizona on so many levels,” said Mark Miller, president of Arizona Food Marketing Alliance (AFMA). “Every state should be lucky enough to have a supermarket chain like Bashas’. Not only is Bashas’ one of our state’s largest employers, but the people who work at Bashas’ are so friendly and genuine. They are good, salt of the earth people. They truly care about our community.”
July 27- Oct. 4: Hosting Weekly Grocery Gift Card Giveaways
Once a week, for 10 weeks, Bashas’ will randomly give away $500 in grocery gift cards. Each grocery week will start with a Wednesday and end on a Tuesday, starting Wednesday, July 27 and ending Tuesday, Oct. 4, to coincide with Bashas’ weekly grocery ads. Shoppers who activate a Personal Thank You (loyalty) offer in their account each week will be automatically entered for a chance to win.
August & September: Make Additional Donations to Two Nonprofits Based on Team Member Nominations
Bashas’ will award an additional $2,500 to two nonprofits – one in August and the other in September. Bashas’ team members will nominate a local nonprofit that has impacted their life or the life of someone they love. Bashas’ will then select two nominations and make charitable donations to the nonprofits in the name of the Bashas’ team members who suggested them.
Sept. 17-18: Performing Random Acts of Kindness Across the State
Companywide, Bashas’ Family of Stores plans to give $100 to each of its 113 grocery stores in Arizona and New Mexico to perform a random act of kindness for their local community. Whether the store team decides to donate the money to a local food bank/shelter or give the funds to an individual struggling to pay for groceries, each store team will decide where the money will go. Their random acts of kindness will take place between Sept. 17-18.
About Bashas’ Family of Stores
Bashas’ Family of Stores — the family-owned grocer that operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets — is an Arizona-based company. With more than 100 grocery stores, it is one of the largest employers in the state and one of the Best Places to Work in Arizona. Since the company’s inception in 1932, Bashas’ has given back more than $100 million to the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.bashas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.