ARIZONA - Every grocery store operated by Bashas' Family of Stores across the state of Arizona -- including Bashas', AJ's Fine Foods, Food City, Eddie's Country Store and Bashas' Diné Markets -- will offer a 10 percent discount to teachers TODAY in honor of it being National Teacher Day.
When: Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Why: Arizona's hometown grocer was looking for a way to say THANK YOU to teachers for the incredible work they've done during the past few weeks to help students learn from home, and to recognize all educators for the lasting contributions they make year-round to the lives of their students.
Details: On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in honor of it being National Teacher Day, the supermarkets will provide a 10% discount to ALL teachers on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. School administrators and school workers are included. A valid school ID must be shown to receive the discount.
