Many people, especially seniors, can face the challenge of being more alone when they reach their twilight years. Families now days tend to move away to find employment in far off cities, unlike in past days when families stayed together to help their aging family members. This feeling of isolation can even seem worse when a spouse has passed away, and they have no other family members there in the immediate area. Well, there are several things a senior can do to bring back that cheerful and active feeling back into their lives. An excellent way they can do this is by staying physically active and getting out into the world around more positive and active people.
One of the first things that you could do to become more active and fit at the same time is to find a good and qualified certified personal trainer. Better yet, find yourself a personal training studio. Studios opposed to big fitness centers offer a more unique and private experience. Unlike the feeling of being overwhelmed and self-conscious in a regular gym, personal training studios offer a more comfortable and inviting experience. Trainers here create a specified program specific to your own individualized health and fitness needs. In addition, you not only become very acquainted with your personal trainer, and usually can’t wait to see him or her each time to bring them up to date on your life events, but other members here can sometimes begin to feel like family members as well. And once you start a program and stick to it for any given amount of time, you will also begin to feel that feeling of accomplishment. Exercising not only makes you look so much better on the outside and feel so much better on the inside physically, but it can also be a great joy to you mentally as well.
Another one of the ways many seniors can find joy and kick those isolated feelings and remain healthy and fit at the same time, is to find a workout partner to accompany you to your personal training sessions together. This person could be someone you know from your local church, maybe your next-door neighbor, or even someone you may have met at a public event or senior outing. Having a workout partner that you know you can rely on to be there with you at every personal training session can be one of the greatest motivators you could possibly have. It also adds a sense of accountability to your sessions, knowing that not only do you have an appointment to meet with your personal trainer, but your workout partner is also counting on you to be there as well.
So, as you can see, exercising and fitness are one of the best ways to kick that feeling of isolation some of us may feel from time to time. Now, get out there and search for the best personal trainer in your immediate area, or better yet, a personal training studio, and let’s start on your path to a more healthy, fit, and active life as a senior!
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree, in addition to several additional degrees and collegiate certificates. He is a Certified Health and Physical Education Teacher in the state of Arizona.
