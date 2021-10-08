Bess Adair

Bess Adair

Bess Peterson Adair, 82, passed away on Oct 4, 2021 in Mesa, AZ She was born on Nov 23, 1938 in Shumway, AZ at her grandmother Rhoton’s home.

She is survived by her son Raith Adair and 7 grandchildren, 5 of Raith’s and 2 from Toronto.

Her funeral will be held this Sat at 2pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, a church on Bucksprings Rd in Pinetop, AZ

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.