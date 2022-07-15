April stats:
April sports betting handle $512,877,848, a decrease of 25.8% from March’s $690,979,294.
April mobile sports handle was $509,516,671 down 25.9% from $687,652,502 in March.
Mobile was 99.3% of the market (retail had just $3,335,129 in handle).
April sports betting revenue (adjusted gross event wagering receipts) $16,501,603, down 11.8% from March’s $18,668,126
April state tax from sports betting $1,647,449, down 11.3% from $1,864,457 in March.
Arizona had the 6th largest handle in the US in April. Top 10 states for April sports betting handle: New York $1.4 billion, New Jersey $927 million, Illinois $839.4 million, Nevada $589.4 million, Pennsylvania $572.8 million, Arizona $512.9 million, Virginia $399.5 million, Michigan, $396 million, Colorado, $392.3 million, Indiana $360 million.
“Arizona’s sports betting April handle was $512.8 million, down 25.8% from the state’s record handle of $690.9 million in March. The previous state record was the $563.6 million posted in January. Online sports betting in the state debuted on the first day of the 2021 NFL season, Sept. 9, 2021.”
“Arizona’s April handle was sixth nationally behind New York ($1.39 billion), New Jersey ($926.9 million), Illinois ($839.4 million), Nevada ($582.5 million) and Pennsylvania ($572.8 million). Virginia ($399 million), Michigan ($396 million), Colorado ($392.3 million) and Indiana ($360 million) all fell below $400 million in handle in April after surpassing that figure in March.”
“The taxes taken in for April were $1.6 million. The biggest tax month since sports betting launched last September was in November, when $3.1 million was earned for the state. Arizona has taken in nearly $12 million in taxes for the first seven-plus months. Operators gave out $12.7 million in free bets and promotional credits in April. Operators get a tax break on the free bets and promotional credits they offer during the first five years of sports betting in Arizona. That tax break is up to 20% of their gross wagers for the first two years.”
“DraftKings and FanDuel continue to be the market leaders in handle, with DraftKings staying ahead of FanDuel in April. DraftKings took in $155.9 million in April, down from $230.2 million in March. FanDuel had $149.8 in handle in April. BetMGM was third at $100.6 million. Caesars Sportsbook was fourth in handle at $62.3 million. Six other sportsbooks had more than $1 million in wagers during the month. April was the second full month all 18 licensed operators were active in the state.”
“Arizona’s sports betting handle in April follows industry-wide declines, month-over-month. The fact that the state’s sports betting handle is the sixth highest in the country for April shows that it’s quickly becoming one of the top markets in the country for wagering and should lead to a historic fall with the return of NFL and college football.”
