According to the White House, President Biden’s case of COVID-19 is mild and the 79-year-old Democrat is diligently toiling away. “I’m doing well, getting a lot of work done,” Biden said in a short video released July 21. “Thanks for your concern and keep the faith. It’s gonna be OK.”

Taking any White House at its word is risky — particularly one that still uses the phrase “Putin’s Price Hike” — but even if it is true, the political prognosis is not “OK.”

